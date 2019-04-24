Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer tops $1-million

You can now call "Jeopardy!" champ James Holzhauer the million-dollar man.

He surpassed that earnings mark in the shortest time ever in the game show's history.

His winnings so far total $1,061,554.

Holzhauer goes for win number 15 Wednesday night.

The 34-year-old professional gambler now holds the top seven spots for single-game winnings.

He is still a ways away from the $2.52 million that Ken Jennings took home in 2004.

But Jennings built up that prize over 74 games.

Watch Jeopardy weeknights on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentinstagram storiesjeopardy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News