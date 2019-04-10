Kim Kardashian reportedly studying to be lawyer, doing apprenticeship at San Francisco law firm

SAN FRANCISCO -- Keeping up with the Kardashians in the courtroom?
Kim Kardashian West is apparently spending a lot of time in San Francisco, where she's reportedly doing an apprenticeship with a law firm.
The 38-year-old reality star is following in her father's footsteps and studying to become a lawyer.
In a new interview with Vogue, Kardashian West reveals she plans to take the bar in 2022, after beginning a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco last summer.
Kardashian West says she decided to embark on the journey after "seeing a really good result" with Alice Marie Johnson, a non-violent drug offender.
Last year, she successfully petitioned President Trump to commute Johnson's life sentence.
