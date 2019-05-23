Metallica's Lars Ulrich presents check at SF-Marin Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A famous face lent a helping hand at the San Francisco-Marin food bank on Wednesday. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich packed up some oranges, along with dozens of fans.
It's part of the band's nonprofit, All Within My Hands Foundation.
This is the second year Metallica has encouraged fans across the country to volunteer as part of a day of service.
Ulrich also presented a $5,000 check to the food bank.
"This is, I think, another way for us to share what we see with the world, and just feeling super proud that we can encourage the metallic fans to step up and show the world that they'll roll up their sleeves too," he said.
Metallica, of course, is based in the Bay Area.
They'll be the first to perform at the new Chase Center when it opens later this year.
