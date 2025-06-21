Metallica returns 'home' to Bay Area for 2 nights of concerts at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Metallica takes center stage Friday night at Levi's Stadium as part of a two-concert takeover in Santa Clara this weekend.

While Metallica was formed in Los Angeles, San Francisco is their home, and everyone is expecting an incredible show.

"They're just magic," Toronto's Andrea Dorego said. "The energy, the engagement with the fans and the transformation over the years. This will be my 50th show and it's never the same. It's always a different experience."

Fans lined up as early as 11 a.m. Friday to claim their spot for general admission floor seats, because nothing else matters than to see Lars... James... and the crew rock up close.

Even if it's your 70th time seeing them, like Brenda Jaeschki from Milwaukee.

"You've gotta get the rail, you've gotta get the front row," Jaeschki said. "The action with Rob coming up to you and shaking your hand and saying, 'hi' - it's just the experience being there right in the front."

Attending the show is one thing, but the memory remains if you grab a piece of merch.

Just down the road, fans hit the Metallica pop-up shop to lock down Santa Clara exclusive gear.

The gear offered a reminder of the chance to see Metallica in their home, the Bay Area - even if that means travelling from Dublin, Ireland.

"It's the hometown, it's just one of those things that you have to do," Jerry Hedderman said. "You have to come see them in San Francisco. It's where they came from, it's the history. It means everything as a fan."

Metallica spans generations and continents, bringing fans to Santa Clara from around the world, giving fuel to the local economy.

"Our hotels are close, if not all full," Discover Santa Clara President Christine Lawson said. "So, it's great from that perspective because it activates, not just the hotels, but the restaurants."

It's a no-repeat weekend, meaning each show will be unique and filled with all the favorites from "Seek and Destroy," "Master of Puppets" and "Enter Sandman."

Songs that will ring through the heads of these dedicated fans today and forevermore.

"What are you expecting tonight?" ABC7 News' Dustin Dorsey asked.

"Ears hurting, a lot of fun and screaming and me staying up really late," Orange County's Julian Quintana said.

The show starts at 6 p.m. with Ice Nine Kills and Limp Bizkit before Metallica comes on around 9 p.m.