Bey in the Bay: Watch ABC7's live coverage of Beyoncé's Renaissance tour at Levi's Stadium

Beyoncé is heading to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. We have what you need to know before you experience the Renaissance World Tour.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Beyhive, are you ready to dance all night with Beyoncé in your best silver outfits? Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour will take over Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for one night and we bet you you'll see stars.

If you weren't able to nab a coveted ticket to the concert, we have you covered.

To prepare you for the summer renaissance, ABC7 will have a live "Bey in the Bay" takeover show on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. You can watch in the video player above, on the ABC7 News app, or by downloading the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Google TV.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live