Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go

Ready for the summer renaissance, BeyHive? Here's everything you need to know before you go.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Beyoncé brings her much-anticipated Renaissance World Tour show to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for one night.

It's the 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer's first solo trek in nearly seven years. That said, expect nothing short of an extravaganza when her summer renaissance comes to town.

Here's everything you need to know before heading to the concert:

When and where is Beyoncé performing?

Queen Bey is performing at Levi's Stadium located at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara on Aug. 30.

2 p.m. - Parking lots and the box office open

3:30 p.m. - VIP 1 & 2 gates open

4:30 p.m. - Gates open

8 p.m. - Beyoncé is the opener, main act and encore act

Fans heading to her concert may have a little more time to release their wiggle. According to the Mercury News, the show won't adhere to the regular 10 p.m. weeknight curfew at the venue, thanks to an extension granted by city officials.

Instead, Beyoncé can now plan on grooving right up until 11 p.m.

What can we expect?

This is Beyoncé's fifth visit to the South Bay venue. Previous shows include the 2018 On the Run II Tour alongside Jay-Z, the Formation Tour in 2016, and her debut performance at the stadium for the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in the same year.

Reports from the show's kickoff in May describe her Renaissance World Tour as a "sensory-immersive experience." It uses video projections, animations and digital displays to "blur the boundary between reality and the Bey-taverse," according to the SF Chronicle.

While the show focuses on her recent album "Renaissance," there will also be songs spanning her two decade-long career -- including hits like "Dangerously in Love" and "Run the World (Girls)".

There won't be any other supporting acts before Beyoncé's performance -- all we need is Queen Bey.

What do you wear?

Beyoncé has made a birthday Virgo season request for all her remaining shows: please, BeyHive, wear your silver fashions.

"My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23-9.22," she posted on her Instagram story. "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome."

Can you still get tickets?

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Santa Clara is sold out, but you can still get them through resellers. Ticketmaster's verified resale tickets start at $310, and StubHub for $292. Prices will change as the concert approaches.

What you can and cannot bring into Levi's Stadium

The biggest thing to know is that Levi's Stadium bag policy is that they only allow clear bags. Anything that is non-transparent is not allowed.

The only exception for a non-transparent bag is a clutch bag smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Approved clear bags no larger than 12" x 6" x 12". These include the following clear bags:

Clear Backpacks

Clear Fanny Packs

Clear Bags

Clear Purses

One-gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small Clutch Bag (the size of an adult hand) (4.5" x 6.5")

Seat Cushion

Here are a few of the things you can bring:

Binoculars shorter than 6 inches (case prohibited)

Blankets

Cameras with 3-inch lenses or shorter (no lights, tripods, selfie-sticks or monopods)

Diaper bags accompanying a child

Flags smaller than 2' x 3' (No Poles). They cannot be attached to the facility in any way.

Plastic water bottles (factory sealed, no-alcohol, less than 24 ounces)

Reusable transparent water bottles (no-alcohol, less than 24 ounces)

Plastic water bottles (sealed)

Seat cushions

Strollers (contact the nearest Playmaker if in need of storing)

Sunscreen & hand-powered misters

Umbrellas (no obstruction of other fans view)

What to know about parking, drop-offs at Levi's Stadium

According to the Levi's Stadium website, they recommend buying a pre-paid parking pass online and arriving early.

As for dropping off a group of people, Levi's has said there will be a special parent pick-up zone on both nights but those details have yet to be released. It appears the best place to make a drop-off is Great America Parkway, between Tasman Dr. and Old Glory Lane. This is the same location rideshares will drop off concertgoers.

The pick-up location at the end of the concert is in Red Lot 7.

To find out more details about parking and drop-offs see the stadium's policies here.

Can I tailgate at Levi's Stadium before or during concert?

The short answer is no. Levi's Stadium prohibited tailgating for the Taylor Swift's concerts and the same goes for Beyoncé's show.

"There will be no designated viewing area outside of Levi's Stadium. Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets."

Also if you do not have a ticket to the concert and want to listen from outside Levi's Stadium, officials say that won't be possible. Only ticketed fans will be allowed into the parking lots.

