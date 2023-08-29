Santa Clara to make Beyoncé honorary mayor, give her key to city ahead of Levi's Stadium show

Ahead of the singer's Levi's Stadium show this week, Santa Clara will make Beyoncé honorary mayor and give her the key to the city.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In just two days, Beyoncé is scheduled to bring one of the biggest concerts of the year right here to the Bay Area.

It's not just ticket holders eagerly awaiting the event, key stakeholders in the local economy are looking forward to a windfall of business.

"Our hotels are close to or at maximum capacity," Christine Lawson, CEO of Discover Santa Clara said, "We've seen average rate lifts thus far of around $50 higher than we would this time of year, if there were no big name like Beyoncé in the city"

Beyonce's concert comes only weeks after Taylor Swift's Eras Tour took over Levi's Stadium for two nights - the city still riding a high from the business those shows brought.

"We reached the highest occupancy and ADR levels, average daily rate, that we've reached this year thus far," Lawson said.

Tuesday, the day before the concert, the City of Santa Clara plans to honor the star.

"We are going to present Beyonce, or her representative, with a key to the city," Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor said, "Also, I'm going to make her honorary mayor for the day while she's here in Santa Clara. So it will be Mayor Beyoncé."

Now, with the shows bringing many people who wouldn't otherwise visit the area to the Santa Clara, officials are hopeful that they can hold on to that momentum.

"They hang out at some fun bars and restaurants pre and post shows, and then really realize that they've made these great memories here," Lawson said, "And see what a great city it is, and choose to come back in the future."

