Beyoncé hopes Beyhive can fulfill her birthday wish at Levi's Stadium concert

Beyoncé is hoping fans can fulfill her birthday wish by wearing silver at her upcoming Levi's Stadium concert in Santa Clara.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Beyhive, get in formation!

Queen Bey has spoken and her birthday wish is for you to don your "most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22" which includes her show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Wednesday.

The note was posted to Beyoncé's website where it said, "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy."

And it looks like the Beyhive has already heard Queen Bey's call with many wearing silver at her previous concerts.

ABC7 Mornings' Jobina Fortson was at Beyoncé's show in Washington, DC earlier this month and the outfits did not disappoint. Watch the video in the media player above for some outfit inspo.

