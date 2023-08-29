This is what to know before you experience Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at Levi's Stadium

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Beyoncé is heading to Levi's Stadium and her Renaissance tour is truly one of one. It's the only one. It's UNIQUE! Whether you're a member of the Beyhive and have seen the queen live multiple times, or this is your first show, there are some things you should know before you experience this concert.

ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson attended night one of the Washington, D.C. shows and she has some advice.

Wear your silver!

Queen Bey has kindly asked her fans to rock their silver in celebration of Virgo season. How cool would it be if Levi's looked like one big disco ball?!

Wear comfortable shoes.

Lots of people are wearing incredible cowboy boots and heels. If you think your feet can handle that, then be our guest, but comfortable sneakers are recommended. You're going to be on your feet dancing!

MUTE!!!

When Beyoncé sings "Energy" and says, "Look around, everybody on mute," remember to be quiet! It's not that long of a pause.

Arrive early!

Gates open at Levi's Stadium at 4 p.m. For most shows, Beyoncé has been coming out almost as soon as it gets dark. Give yourself plenty of time to fight traffic if you're driving, get all of your content (videos and photos), and you can stop by the merchandise booth.

Get that merch!

There will be several places around the arena to purchase merchandise. The tour dad hats and tote bags went quickly, but they still had some available at the end of the show.

If you have a clack fan, bring it!

You'll want one when Beyoncé sings "Heated." If you decide to bring one, make sure to practice the fan movement to "Heated" in advance. The counts aren't the easiest to follow. There will be clack fans onsite for purchase as well.

Make new friends!

If you feel up for it, make friends with the people in your row. It makes the experience even more fun when your entire section is dancing together.

Have fun ending your summer with Renaissance!

