Renaissance World Tour setlist: This is what Beyoncé will play at Levi's Stadium show

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- We are warning you now if you don't want to know the setlist Beyoncé will be performing during her Renaissance World Tour at her Levi's Stadium show, don't scroll any further.

However, if you're searching and hoping she will sing your favorite song, we have you covered.

The 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer will be performing at Levi's Stadium, at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara, on Aug. 30.

And thanks to setlist.fm and the fans that have filled in which songs Beyoncé has performed at her past concerts, we have compiled her setlist.

Opening Act

"The Signboard" (video introduction)

"Dangerously in Love"

"Flaws and All"

"1+1"

"I'm Going Down" (Rose Royce cover)

"I Care"

"River Deep, Mountain High" (Tina Turner tribute)

Renaissance

"I'm That Girl" (contains elements of "Apes-")

"Cozy"

"Alien Superstar" (contains elements of "Sweet Dreams")

"Lift Off" (JAY Z & Kanye West cover) (shortened)

"7/11" (Les Twins dance break)

Motherboard

"Cuff It" (contains elements of "A Night To Remember" and "Love You Down")

"Energy" (contains elements of "End of Time" and "Countdown")

"Break My Soul" (contains elements of "Shake Your Body" by the Jacksons)

Opulence

"Formation"

"Diva" (contains elements of "Just Wanna Rock" by Lil Uzi Vert)

"Run The World (Girls)"

"My Power" (contains elements of "Tanzania" and "Alright")

"Black Parade"

"Savage (Remix)" (Megan Thee Stallion cover)

"Partition"

Anointed

"Church Girl"

"Get Me Bodied"

"Before I Let Go" (Maze featuring Frankie Beverly cover, with elements of "Freakum Dress")

"Rather Die Young"

"Love on Top" (contains elements of "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5)

"Crazy in Love"

Anointed - Pt. 2

"Plastic Off the Sofa"

"Virgo's Groove" (contains elements of multiple tracks)

"Naughty Girl" (contains elements of "Love to Love You Baby" by Donna Summer)

"Move" (contains elements of "Move Ya Body" by Nina Sky)

"Heated"

Mind Control

"America Has a Problem"

"Pure/Honey"

"Summer Renaissance"

