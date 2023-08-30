  • Watch Now

PHOTOS: Beyoncé fans wear silver for Renaissance World Tour at Levi's Stadium

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 11:38PM
Kevin Moon with The Boyz K-pop group arrives at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour show at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Beyoncé asked the Beyhive to wear their silver fashions to Levi's Stadium on Wednesday night in honor of her birthday and Virgo season -- and they delivered!

Check out all of the fashion spotted by ABC7 News for Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour.

