The Eras Tour: South Bay businesses cash in on 'Swift surge'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Swifites from the Bay Area and beyond were still basking in the glow of a concert weekend at Levi's Stadium. Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was one of the biggest concert events the Bay Area has seen in decades -- it was also sweet music to the ears of local businesses.
"So good!" said a group of Swifties from Sacramento.
They were enjoying a post-concert hangover, adding mere words can't describe the Taylor experience.
"It's just unreal," said Ella Cottrell.
RELATED: Taylor Swift closes out The Eras Tour with sellout crowd at Levi's Stadium in 'Swiftie Clara'
"Our voices are a little sore, we had to take ibuprofen for that," said Robin Barney.
"Taylor does a great job with her fans, including us including the bracelet trading, we all have bracelets," said Joy Cottrell.
Oh, those tradable bracelets and the decorated 'Swifite mobiles' just part of what made the weekend unforgettable.
For local business, the Taylor effect means a crescendo of cash.
VIDEO: Just how much is Taylor Swift's tour helping businesses? Find out here
"Thursday, Friday, Saturday we've seen lines out the door and people going crazy," said Jadyn Relova.
Iguana Burrito manager Jadyn Relova says he's been slammed with hungry Swifties. He ordered extra food and drink and called in more staff.
"It's been wonderful for business it's nice to see everyone, tables are full," said Relova.
Even Taylor Swift's own production crew ordered 50 pizzas from Pizza my Heart in Santa Clara.
MORE: Swifties cause 2.3-magnitude earthquake in Seattle at Lumen Field
"Last time she was here, she ordered like 200 pizzas so we had to split it between two stores to fulfill it," said manager CJ Pula.
CJ says his pizza business doubled compared to a typical summer weekend.
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor says she has no regrets changing the name of her city to Swiftie Clara for the weekend. Gillmor says benefits from the so called, "Swift Surge" are undeniable.
"Our hotels which are traditionally slow during the summer are close to capacity or at capacity. This by far had the most impact upon us culturally and financially," said Gillmor.
Beyoncé could also bring a big bump for business when she plays Levi's Stadium next month.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From friendship bracelets to epic outfits, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour takes over Levi's Stadium
- Taylor Swift closes out The Eras Tour with sellout crowd at Levi's Stadium in 'Swiftie Clara'
- Singing, sequins and smiles fill Levi's Stadium for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
- Everything you need to know before Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's
- Why you can't sit outside Levi's Stadium to listen to Taylor Swift without a ticket
- The Eras Tour setlist: What will Taylor Swift play for her 2-night concert at Levi's Stadium?
- VTA encourages Swifties to use light rail service to and from Levi's Stadium
- Taylor Swift's music makes time and money spent all worth it, Swifties say
- Swifties trade bracelets, get matching tattoos ahead of Santa Clara shows
- Just how much is Taylor Swift's tour helping businesses? Find out here
- Thousands of Swifties wait for hours for merchandise ahead of Levi's Stadium shows
- Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelet ban at Taylor Swift concert; 'Taylor-gating' not allowed
- Santa Clara dubs Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames city 'Swiftie Clara' during Eras Tour stop
- Hotels are pretty much booked up for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara
- Families experience ADA seating confusion for Taylor Swift Levi's Stadium show
- Bay Area Taylor Swift fan's identity stolen for ticket scam
- 2 moms team up to foil Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scam on Facebook
- BBB warns about Taylor Swift concert ticket scams as Bay Area shows near
- Success of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' gives Swift the record for most No. 1 albums by a woman
- Some Taylor Swift fans say they're wearing adult diapers to her shows so they don't miss any songs
- Some Taylor Swift fans claim intense experience at live shows causes 'post-concert amnesia'
- Moms buy Taylor Swift tickets through StubHub, but company doesn't really have them
- StubHub seller won't give girls Taylor Swift tickets purchased 6 months ago. See what happens next
- Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live