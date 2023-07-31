Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was one of the biggest concerts in the Bay Area in decades -- it was also sweet music to the ears of local businesses.

The Eras Tour: South Bay businesses cash in on 'Swift surge'

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Swifites from the Bay Area and beyond were still basking in the glow of a concert weekend at Levi's Stadium. Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour was one of the biggest concert events the Bay Area has seen in decades -- it was also sweet music to the ears of local businesses.

"So good!" said a group of Swifties from Sacramento.

They were enjoying a post-concert hangover, adding mere words can't describe the Taylor experience.

"It's just unreal," said Ella Cottrell.

"Our voices are a little sore, we had to take ibuprofen for that," said Robin Barney.

"Taylor does a great job with her fans, including us including the bracelet trading, we all have bracelets," said Joy Cottrell.

Oh, those tradable bracelets and the decorated 'Swifite mobiles' just part of what made the weekend unforgettable.

For local business, the Taylor effect means a crescendo of cash.

"Thursday, Friday, Saturday we've seen lines out the door and people going crazy," said Jadyn Relova.

Iguana Burrito manager Jadyn Relova says he's been slammed with hungry Swifties. He ordered extra food and drink and called in more staff.

"It's been wonderful for business it's nice to see everyone, tables are full," said Relova.

Even Taylor Swift's own production crew ordered 50 pizzas from Pizza my Heart in Santa Clara.

"Last time she was here, she ordered like 200 pizzas so we had to split it between two stores to fulfill it," said manager CJ Pula.

CJ says his pizza business doubled compared to a typical summer weekend.

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor says she has no regrets changing the name of her city to Swiftie Clara for the weekend. Gillmor says benefits from the so called, "Swift Surge" are undeniable.

"Our hotels which are traditionally slow during the summer are close to capacity or at capacity. This by far had the most impact upon us culturally and financially," said Gillmor.

Beyoncé could also bring a big bump for business when she plays Levi's Stadium next month.

