Levi's Stadium reverses ban on friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift concert

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Taylor Swift fans are now allowed to bring friendship bracelets to The Eras Tour concerts at Levi's Stadium after a controversial ban.

Originally, the venue has posted in a statement:

"Tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing area outside of Levi's Stadium, Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets."

Many Swifties took to social media, wondering why the ban was necessary.

However, it appears Levi's Stadium has now reversed its decision on the bracelets, tweeting that they are now allowed at the concert. "Friendship bracelets will be permitted at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concerts at Levi's Stadium. We are enchanted to see you one week from today."

If you're wondering why there was a specific ban on friendship bracelets, Swifties have been making and trading friendship bracelets at concerts simply to link themselves to the others who shared said experience. Its origin comes from the lyrics in Swift's song "You're on Your Own, Kid" from Midnights: "'Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned, Everything you lose is a step you take. So make the friendship bracelets. Take the moment and taste it You've got no reason to be afraid."

