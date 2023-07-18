Santa Clara to dub Taylor Swift honorary mayor, rename city 'Swiftie Clara' during Eras Tour stop

Are you ready? Grammy winner Taylor Swift is going to be a mayor in the Bay Area.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you ready, Swifties? Grammy winner Taylor Swift is going to be a mayor in the Bay Area.

The Santa Clara City Council has proclaimed Taylor Swift as the honorary mayor of Santa Clara.

This proclamation from Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor comes ahead of Swift's two-night event for her "The Eras Tour "at Levi's Stadium on July 28 and July 29.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

The mayor says the city will be changed to "Swiftie Clara" during the event.

The council is set to approve this in a meeting Tuesday night.