BBB warns about Taylor Swift concert ticket scams as Bay Area concerts near

The BBB has already gotten at least 30 reports involving fake Taylor Swift tickets nationwide this year. Here's what experts say you should do and look for when buying a ticket.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- As Taylor Swift's concerts in the Bay Area quickly approach, the Better Business Bureau is warning people about concert ticket scams.

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" is coming to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on July 28 and 29.

But the BBB has already gotten at least 30 reports involving fake Taylor Swift tickets nationwide this year, as tickets for the superstar are in high demand.

The BBB is warning the number could get higher as her concerts in the Bay Area get closer.

Alma Galvan, of the BBB serving the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern Coastal California, said somebody can pretend to be a friend selling tickets to Swift's concerts on social media sites or even pretend to be a verified seller. But you could pay big bucks and never get the tickets or your money back.

"Double check," Galvan said. "A lot of times there are impostor scams or someone that hacked into your friend's account, that you want to make sure that it is the friend that is selling the tickets. And, if they are selling the tickets, for example, on a Facebook group, and they look way too good to be true, that's a huge red flag. These tickets are not cheap so if you see them way lower than average, that's probably an indicator that it might not be a good vendor, and it's probably not an actual ticket seller."

Galvan said if you think you know the seller, give them a call to make sure it's them and not an imposter.

She said if you're buying tickets from a reseller, make sure it's a reputable vendor and make sure you're going on the right website and there isn't a misspelling on the website address, for example.

Also, make sure you use a credit card, not your debit card, a cash transfer app, or cash.

If you are victim to a scam, Galvan recommends reporting it to their BBB Scam Tracker.

