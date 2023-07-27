WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: Counting down to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- We know all too well that Swifties' wildest dreams are about to come true this weekend. San Francisco Bay Area Taylor Swift diehards are preparing to descend upon Santa Clara as The Eras Tour arrives at Levi's Stadium for two nights.
RELATED: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go
We'll have full coverage of Taylor Swift's Santa Clara The Eras Tour concerts at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. You can watch in the video player above, on the ABC7 News app, or by downloading the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Google TV.
THE ERAS TOUR SETLIST: What will Taylor Swift play for her 2-night concert at Levi's Stadium?
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Thousands of Swifties wait for hours for merchandise ahead of Levi's Stadium shows
- The Eras Tour setlist: What will Taylor Swift play for her 2-night concert at Levi's Stadium?
- Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelet ban at Taylor Swift concert; 'Taylor-gating' not allowed
- Santa Clara dubs Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames city 'Swiftie Clara' during Eras Tour stop
- Hotels are pretty much booked up for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara
- Families experience ADA seating confusion for Taylor Swift Levi's Stadium show
- Bay Area Taylor Swift fan's identity stolen for ticket scam
- 2 moms team up to foil Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scam on Facebook
- BBB warns about Taylor Swift concert ticket scams as Bay Area shows near
- Success of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' gives Swift the record for most No. 1 albums by a woman
- Some Taylor Swift fans say they're wearing adult diapers to her shows so they don't miss any songs
- Some Taylor Swift fans claim intense experience at live shows causes 'post-concert amnesia'
- Moms buy Taylor Swift tickets through StubHub, but company doesn't really have them
- StubHub seller won't give girls Taylor Swift tickets purchased 6 months ago. See what happens next
- Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live