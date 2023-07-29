VTA encourages Swifties to use light rail service to and from Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Fans began filing into Levi's Stadium from all parts of the Bay Area and beyond hours before Taylor Swift's first Santa Clara Concert.
One family came in from Salinas at least 8 hours prior.
"My daughter is a Taylor fanatic so we're all coming as a family," said Anastasia.
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go
But in their eagerness to secure concert tickets, the family forgot about parking.
"Once we remembered that we needed to look into parking, it was already sold out and resell, they were selling them up to $400," Anastasia said.
So public transit became their savior, turning out to be an even better alternative to parking at Levi's Stadium.
"We don't have the headache of the traffic trying to get out of there," Anastasia said, "I'm glad we have this option."
With service directly to Levi's Stadium, VTA has been marketing the transit system as the best option for Taylor Swift concertgoers.
VIDEO: Singing, sequins and smiles fill Levi's Stadium for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
Though light rail cars are always packed during Levi's Stadium events, VTA says this event is especially unique.
"We normally take between 10 and 15% of a sold-out crowd at the stadium," said spokesperson Stacey Hendler Ross. "This time, there are going to be a lot more people who are not going to be inside the stadium. So it's anybody's guess how many thousands of people may be there just hanging out, enjoying the vibe, taking in the music from outside the stadium."
VTA says it's expecting many people unfamiliar with the system to use it and will have ambassadors at many of the stations to help passengers out.
"What people need to know is their stop for Levi's Stadium is the Great America Station," Hendler Ross said. "One of the best things they can do is download the transit app on their phone, because it will give them all the information they need about when the trains are coming how often they'll run, what stations are closest to them."
VTA says train service is going to continue for at least one hour after the Friday and Saturday concerts, whether there's an encore or not.
They encourage everyone to keep track of other public transit schedules like BART or CalTrain if you're planning to connect.
