Sorry, Swifties! If you weren't able to nab a coveted Taylor Swift ticket for her concerts at Levi's Stadium it looks like you may have to enjoy the show from home. Here's why.

Why you can't sit outside Levi's Stadium to listen to Taylor Swift without a ticket

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- What has become a growing trend around the country of Swifties gathering outside stadiums to listen to Taylor Swift will not be happening at Levi's Stadium this weekend, according to officials.

Last week, Levi's officials released a statement clarifying that any fans without a ticket will "not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets."

Stadium officials say they are also teaming up with Santa Clara police to ensure that ticketed fans have the ability to access the parking areas and venue with ease.

Read the full statement below:

For the Taylor Swift concerts, Levi's Stadium will be implementing enhanced security measures to further protect our guests and the thousands of dedicated workers who make these events possible. Fans should expect an increased security presence at the gates and in parking lots.

Tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing areas outside of Levi's Stadium. Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets. We will be working closely with SCPD to ensure orderly access for ticketed fans, emergency vehicles, and to provide a safe environment for fans and event staff.

Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early and carpool, utilize rideshare services or park in designated lots, and take public transit. Road closures on Tasman Drive will begin on Friday morning, 7/28, and will be enforced through the weekend. All fans must adhere to the clear bag policy and prohibited items list, both of which are accessible on LevisStadium.com. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any guest attempting to enter Levi's Stadium with prohibited items.

