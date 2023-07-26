Why you can't sit outside Levi's Stadium to listen to Taylor Swift without a ticket

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- What has become a growing trend around the country of Swifties gathering outside stadiums to listen to Taylor Swift will not be happening at Levi's Stadium this weekend, according to officials.
Last week, Levi's officials released a statement clarifying that any fans without a ticket will "not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets."
RELATED: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium: Everything you need to know before you go
Stadium officials say they are also teaming up with Santa Clara police to ensure that ticketed fans have the ability to access the parking areas and venue with ease.
Read the full statement below:
For the Taylor Swift concerts, Levi's Stadium will be implementing enhanced security measures to further protect our guests and the thousands of dedicated workers who make these events possible. Fans should expect an increased security presence at the gates and in parking lots.
Tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing areas outside of Levi's Stadium. Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets. We will be working closely with SCPD to ensure orderly access for ticketed fans, emergency vehicles, and to provide a safe environment for fans and event staff.
Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive early and carpool, utilize rideshare services or park in designated lots, and take public transit. Road closures on Tasman Drive will begin on Friday morning, 7/28, and will be enforced through the weekend. All fans must adhere to the clear bag policy and prohibited items list, both of which are accessible on LevisStadium.com. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any guest attempting to enter Levi's Stadium with prohibited items.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelet ban at Taylor Swift concert; 'Taylor-gating' not allowed
- Santa Clara dubs Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames city 'Swiftie Clara' during Eras Tour stop
- Hotels are pretty much booked up for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara
- Families experience ADA seating confusion for Taylor Swift Levi's Stadium show
- Bay Area Taylor Swift fan's identity stolen for ticket scam
- 2 moms team up to foil Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scam on Facebook
- BBB warns about Taylor Swift concert ticket scams as Bay Area shows near
- Success of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' gives Swift the record for most No. 1 albums by a woman
- Some Taylor Swift fans say they're wearing adult diapers to her shows so they don't miss any songs
- Some Taylor Swift fans claim intense experience at live shows causes 'post-concert amnesia'
- Moms buy Taylor Swift tickets through StubHub, but company doesn't really have them
- StubHub seller won't give girls Taylor Swift tickets purchased 6 months ago. See what happens next
- Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live