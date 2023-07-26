  • Watch Now

The Eras Tour setlist: What will Taylor Swift play for her 2-night concert at Levi's Stadium?

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD: If you don't want to know what Taylor Swift will play at Levi's Stadium, turn away!

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 7:05PM
Taylor Swift fans are now allowed to bring friendship bracelets to The Eras Tour concert at Levi's Stadium after a controversial ban.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Will Taylor Swift play your favorite song on her much-anticipated The Eras Tour? If you can't wait to find out, keep reading. We've done the research to find out which songs she'll likely play when she descends on the San Francisco Bay Area for two nights.

The mega popstar is performing at Levi's Stadium, at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara, on July 28 and July 29. Performances by HAIM and Gracie Abrams start at 6:30 p.m. each night.

RELATED: From parking to friendship bracelets: Everything to know before you see Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium

We've done research on setlist.fm, a free wiki-like service that relies on fans to fill in which songs a band or musical artist plays during their concerts.

In looking at the last five locations she toured - Lumen Field in Seattle, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Taylor Swift's setlists have been very consistent, with her performing specific songs from each album. This is likely due to her heavy stage production, which relies on specific cues for lighting, dancers, special guests, etc.

At each stop, though, she does have a special section for surprise songs.

Below you'll find the consistent setlist she's been playing, plus a look at the surprise songs she's played at her most recent shows.

Lover

  • Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
  • Cruel Summer
  • The Man
  • You Need to Calm Down
  • Lover
  • The Archer

Fearless

  • Fearless
  • You Belong With Me
  • Love Story

evermore

  • no body, no crime
  • willow
  • marjorie
  • champagne problems
  • tolerate it

reputation

  • ...Ready for It?
  • Delicate
  • Don't Blame Me
  • Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

  • Enchanted
  • Long Live

Red

  • Red - Intro
  • 22
  • We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
  • I Knew You Were Trouble
  • All Too Well

folklore

  • seven
  • the 1
  • betty
  • the last great american dynasty
  • august
  • illicit affairs
  • my tears ricochet
  • cardigan

1989

  • Style
  • Blank Space
  • Shake It Off
  • Wildest Dreams
  • Bad Blood

Midnights

  • Lavender Haze
  • AntiHero
  • Midnight Rain
  • Vigilante Shit
  • Bejeweled
  • Mastermind
  • Karma

Surprise Songs

  • July 23 at Lumen Field in Seattle - Message in a Bottle and Tied Together With a Smile
  • July 22 at Lumen Field in Seattle - This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things and Everything Has Changed
  • July 15 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver - Starlight and Back to December
  • July 14 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver - Picture to Burn and Timeless
  • July 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City - Last Kiss and dorothea
  • July 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City - I Can See You (music video debut), Never Grow Up, and When Emma Falls in Love
  • July 1 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati - ivy; I miss you, I'm sorry; and Call It What You Want
  • June 30 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati - I'm Only Me When I'm With You and evermore
  • June 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Dear John and Daylight
  • June 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Paper Rings and If This Was a Movie

