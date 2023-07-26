The Eras Tour setlist: What will Taylor Swift play for her 2-night concert at Levi's Stadium?

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Will Taylor Swift play your favorite song on her much-anticipated The Eras Tour? If you can't wait to find out, keep reading. We've done the research to find out which songs she'll likely play when she descends on the San Francisco Bay Area for two nights.
The mega popstar is performing at Levi's Stadium, at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara, on July 28 and July 29. Performances by HAIM and Gracie Abrams start at 6:30 p.m. each night.
RELATED: From parking to friendship bracelets: Everything to know before you see Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium
We've done research on setlist.fm, a free wiki-like service that relies on fans to fill in which songs a band or musical artist plays during their concerts.
In looking at the last five locations she toured - Lumen Field in Seattle, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Taylor Swift's setlists have been very consistent, with her performing specific songs from each album. This is likely due to her heavy stage production, which relies on specific cues for lighting, dancers, special guests, etc.
At each stop, though, she does have a special section for surprise songs.
Below you'll find the consistent setlist she's been playing, plus a look at the surprise songs she's played at her most recent shows.
Lover
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
Fearless
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
evermore
- no body, no crime
- willow
- marjorie
- champagne problems
- tolerate it
reputation
- ...Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don't Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now
- Enchanted
- Long Live
Red
- Red - Intro
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well
folklore
- seven
- the 1
- betty
- the last great american dynasty
- august
- illicit affairs
- my tears ricochet
- cardigan
1989
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
Midnights
- Lavender Haze
- AntiHero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
Surprise Songs
- July 23 at Lumen Field in Seattle - Message in a Bottle and Tied Together With a Smile
- July 22 at Lumen Field in Seattle - This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things and Everything Has Changed
- July 15 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver - Starlight and Back to December
- July 14 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver - Picture to Burn and Timeless
- July 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City - Last Kiss and dorothea
- July 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City - I Can See You (music video debut), Never Grow Up, and When Emma Falls in Love
- July 1 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati - ivy; I miss you, I'm sorry; and Call It What You Want
- June 30 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati - I'm Only Me When I'm With You and evermore
- June 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Dear John and Daylight
- June 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Paper Rings and If This Was a Movie
VIDEO: Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelet ban at Taylor Swift concert; 'Taylor-gating' not allowed
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From parking to friendship bracelets: Here's everything to know before you see Taylor Swift at Levi's
- Levi's Stadium reverses friendship bracelet ban at Taylor Swift concert; 'Taylor-gating' not allowed
- Santa Clara dubs Taylor Swift honorary mayor, renames city 'Swiftie Clara' during Eras Tour stop
- Hotels are pretty much booked up for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara
- Families experience ADA seating confusion for Taylor Swift Levi's Stadium show
- Bay Area Taylor Swift fan's identity stolen for ticket scam
- 2 moms team up to foil Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket scam on Facebook
- BBB warns about Taylor Swift concert ticket scams as Bay Area shows near
- Success of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' gives Swift the record for most No. 1 albums by a woman
- Some Taylor Swift fans say they're wearing adult diapers to her shows so they don't miss any songs
- Some Taylor Swift fans claim intense experience at live shows causes 'post-concert amnesia'
- Moms buy Taylor Swift tickets through StubHub, but company doesn't really have them
- StubHub seller won't give girls Taylor Swift tickets purchased 6 months ago. See what happens next
- Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live