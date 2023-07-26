The Eras Tour setlist: What will Taylor Swift play for her 2-night concert at Levi's Stadium?

Taylor Swift fans are now allowed to bring friendship bracelets to The Eras Tour concert at Levi's Stadium after a controversial ban.

WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD: If you don't want to know what Taylor Swift will play at Levi's Stadium, turn away!

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Will Taylor Swift play your favorite song on her much-anticipated The Eras Tour? If you can't wait to find out, keep reading. We've done the research to find out which songs she'll likely play when she descends on the San Francisco Bay Area for two nights.

The mega popstar is performing at Levi's Stadium, at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara, on July 28 and July 29. Performances by HAIM and Gracie Abrams start at 6:30 p.m. each night.

We've done research on setlist.fm, a free wiki-like service that relies on fans to fill in which songs a band or musical artist plays during their concerts.

In looking at the last five locations she toured - Lumen Field in Seattle, Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Taylor Swift's setlists have been very consistent, with her performing specific songs from each album. This is likely due to her heavy stage production, which relies on specific cues for lighting, dancers, special guests, etc.

At each stop, though, she does have a special section for surprise songs.

Below you'll find the consistent setlist she's been playing, plus a look at the surprise songs she's played at her most recent shows.

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

The Archer

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

no body, no crime

willow

marjorie

champagne problems

tolerate it

reputation

...Ready for It?

Delicate

Don't Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted

Long Live

Red

Red - Intro

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well

folklore

seven

the 1

betty

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs

my tears ricochet

cardigan

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Midnights

Lavender Haze

AntiHero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Surprise Songs

July 23 at Lumen Field in Seattle - Message in a Bottle and Tied Together With a Smile

July 22 at Lumen Field in Seattle - This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things and Everything Has Changed

July 15 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver - Starlight and Back to December

July 14 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver - Picture to Burn and Timeless

July 8 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City - Last Kiss and dorothea

July 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City - I Can See You (music video debut), Never Grow Up, and When Emma Falls in Love

July 1 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati - ivy; I miss you, I'm sorry; and Call It What You Want

June 30 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati - I'm Only Me When I'm With You and evermore

June 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Dear John and Daylight

June 23 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis - Paper Rings and If This Was a Movie

