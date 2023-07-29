Singing, sequins and smiles fill Levi's Stadium for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Singing, sequins and smiles filled the Levi's Stadium for the first night of Taylor Swift's historic The Eras Tour.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Singing, sequins and smiles filled the Levi's Stadium for Taylor Swift's historic The Eras Tour.

Swifties dressed up in outfits referencing song lyrics, albums, music videos and iconic Taylor moments.

Earlier in the day, fans in San Jose were getting Swift inspired tattoos. Artists at Soul Imagez Tattoos said they've given over 100 Swiftie ink.

Summer Pascual and her friend she's known since the fourth grade got matching tattoos related to the 'Cruel Summer' song.

"I'm super excited, yeah it's like perfect timing for sure for the concert. It's just really symbolic I think of how much I love her and also when Payton gets hers it'll be symbolic of how much we love each other," Pascual said.

San Francisco resident Geraldine Silva is getting two tattoos.

"Taylor - she's kind of always been there with me, she's my age now so every time she releases an album it kind of coincides with my life which is really nice," Silva said.

Silva already went to see the The Eras Tour show in Las Vegas and will go again Friday night at Levi's.

"It's an amazing energy, like also having everyone be so enamored with her," Silva said.

Back at Levi's memories were made when Swifties traded friendship bracelets. A bonding and heartwarming experience you don't get often at many concerts.

One of the highlights of the day was a tiny Swiftie offering to trade during ABC7's livestream coverage.

Other highlights were the parents getting to enjoy this experience.

Redwood City resident Nikki Depold said getting to dress up with her daughters and experience this together will last a lifetime.

"It's so much fun to bring multiple generations. I've got both of my girls here and my best friend since third grade - since we were nine. It's just really fun to have a multigenerational event that you can bring everyone to and have a really good time," Depold said.

Michaella Madienzo traveled from as far as Manila, Philippines.

"It feels surreal, I never thought I would be here," Madienzo said.

