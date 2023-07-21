Hotels are pretty much booked up for upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in Santa Clara

Santa Clara hotels are pretty much booked for the nights of Taylor Swift's concerts, though there are still some rooms available.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Clara hotels are pretty much booked for the nights of Taylor Swift's concerts, though there are still some rooms available.

Christine Lawson, the CEO of Discover Santa Clara, said hotel occupancy rates for Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 when Swift will perform at Levi's Stadium, range from 98 to 100%.

"Weekend demand tends to be slower in the summer months for Santa Clara hotels, so the timing of Taylor Swift's show at Levi's Stadium is very beneficial to the city, where we have seen rates up to 50% higher than typical weekend rates for the month of July," Lawson said in an email. "Additionally, we anticipate significant growth in ancillary revenues at our hotels and throughout the city, as enthusiastic fans, known as 'Swifties,' explore Santa Clara and indulge in our vibrant culinary scene, great shopping, and leisure activities."

Meanwhile, StubHub said the demand for Taylor Swift concert tickets is unprecedented with overall ticket sales tracking to be the best-selling of any artist they've seen.

StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli, who is based in the Bay Area, said they've seen tremendous demand.

"This is something that's unprecedented in StubHub and maybe our actually biggest tour that we've ever seen in the history of StubHub of over 20-plus years," Budelli said.

Swift's "The Eras Tour" has already outsold her 2018 Reputation Tour on StubHub by more than 11 times.

"Another big conversation and excitement this summer was certainly the Beyonce tour and even just comparing Taylor Swift to Beyonce this summer, Taylor Swift is outselling the Beyonce tour by 17 times (on StubHub)," Budelli said. "So certainly, this is on a magnitude of itself, certainly reflecting what we're seeing on the prices and just overall visits, demand, ticket sales across the country."

Stubhub said 83% of their sellers for Swift's tour are first-time sellers. They've never seen anything like that, so they created a special place on the website with information for first-time sellers.

If you're looking for tickets, as always, it's recommended you use a trusted service to buy or sell tickets.

You'll pay at least $900 for a ticket on StubHub now.

Research shows Swift's tour could generate $5 billion in economic impact globally and that the average Swiftie spends more than $1,300 per event.

