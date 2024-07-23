Catch up with Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk on fashion, 49ers, and dog games

Bay Area power couple Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk have a busy month ahead from 49ers training camp, and sewing new designs for clothing line.

Bay Area power couple Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk have a busy month ahead from 49ers training camp, and sewing new designs for clothing line.

Bay Area power couple Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk have a busy month ahead from 49ers training camp, and sewing new designs for clothing line.

Bay Area power couple Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk have a busy month ahead from 49ers training camp, and sewing new designs for clothing line.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area power couple Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk have a busy month ahead.

Kyle is preparing for 49ers training camp.

Kristin is busy sewing new designs for her re-fashioned clothing line.

MORE: Kristin Juszczyk scores NFL licensing deal after Taylor Swift's custom Chiefs jacket goes viral

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of a 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become the hottest name in fashion thanks to Taylor Swift.

MORE: 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk embraces being a fullback advocate

They appeared on "ABC7 @ 7" and spoke with anchor Reggie Aqui on July 19 to talk about some exciting news coming soon.

"I'm treating August like my own sewing training camp. We have some good pieces coming up for certain celebrities that we cannot mention, but really excited trying to get this brand up and coming," said Kristin Jusczyk.

MORE: Kristin Juszczyk auctioning off first piece of NFL licensed gear for charity

Kristin got famous by re-designing a Kansas City Chief jacket worn by Taylor Swift.

She's now a hot commodity with more Instagram followers than her pro-athlete husband.

Watch "ABC7@7" weekdays at 7 a.m. wherever you stream ABC7 Bay Area.

Watch the full interview in the video player above