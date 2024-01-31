Kristin Juszczyk scores NFL licensing deal after Taylor Swift's custom Chiefs jacket goes viral

Juszczyk uses jersey-themed design elements in much of her work.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of a 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become the hottest name in fashion thanks to Taylor Swift.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of a 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become the hottest name in fashion thanks to Taylor Swift.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of a 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become the hottest name in fashion thanks to Taylor Swift.

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of a 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become the hottest name in fashion thanks to Taylor Swift.

Kristin Juszczyk, whose sleek NFL jacket designs took the internet by storm after Taylor Swift was seen rocking a Travis Kelce-themed jacket at a recent Chiefs game, is primed for the next step in her exploding design career.

Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, secured a licensing agreement with the NFL for men's and women's apparel, the league confirmed to ABC News.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

Juszczyk uses jersey-themed design elements in much of her work, displaying jersey numbers, last name stitching, team colors, and patterns sewn together.

A video on Juszczyk's Instagram page of the making of Swift's jacket, shows her threading in a Kristin Juszczyk designs tag while working with a sewing machine to craft the winter jacket. Swift's Kelce-themed apparel also featured a "Chiefs Kingdom" mantra on the lower right side.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift wears custom jacket made by wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of a 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become the hottest name in fashion thanks to Taylor Swift.

Juszczyk also gained attention for the unwavering support from her husband Kyle who was active on social media drawing awareness to the fact that his wife designed these headline-making coats.

"Arriving in her jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk," wrote Kyle Juszczyk on X, responding to a post of Taylor Swift arriving at the game.

"Made by my wife!!" responded Juszczyk to another tweet about Swift's outfit.

MORE: Can Taylor Swift make it to the 2024 Super Bowl from Tokyo to watch Travis Kelce?

Kristin Juszczyk also posted a video on Instagram showing a Detroit Lions-themed jacket she designed for actor Taylor Lautner.

"I am completely self taught. I've learned everything I know from YouTube. I have to say I've never felt more fulfilled in my life," Juszczyk wrote on her design website.

"I absolutely love what I do and just want to let you all know it's never too late in life to rediscover a passion or talent!" she continued.