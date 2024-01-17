Taylor Swift wears custom jacket made by wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk

Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of a 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, has become the hottest name in fashion thanks to Taylor Swift.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thanks to Taylor Swift and her romance with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, the wife of a 49ers fullback has become the hottest name in fashion.

Swift wore a custom jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk to the frigid Kansas City game on Saturday.

The jacket features Kelce's jersey number and last name.

Kyle Juszczyk says his wife puts a lot of long hours into making the jackets and it was good to see her hard work finally get recognized.

"Just happiness," Kyle Juszczyk said Tuesday about his reaction to seeing one of the world's most recognized celebrities wearing something his wife designed.

"Just appreciation. Just so stoked for her because I know how hard she's worked, how hard she grinded. To see Taylor wearing it and it looked incredible. It was just awesome. We were just so happy in our house."

ABC7 Sports Anchor Chris Alvarez asked 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan if he would approach Kyle's wife about getting a custom jacket.

"No, I haven't. But my wife actually was talking about that, but I told her I don't have a number so you better not wear that. That'll be so embarrassing for us," Coach Shanahan said.

"But now that was cool. She's awesome. She does that stuff all the time. My daughter likes to make clothes since she was like seven years old. So she's always sending her some stuff to them, but they tried to make so it's, it's awesome, it's cool."

Kristin Juszczyk has been making custom designs for several years, starting with Halloween costumes and growing to outfits she has worn to her husband's games.

Even some of the 49ers players, such as receiver Deebo Samuel, have worn her creations this season, as well as people such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, whose husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That led to an opening to send a Travis Kelce jacket to Swift, who ended up wearing it to the game on Saturday night, making the designer a mini-celebrity, who drew interest from wide-ranging outlets such as Vogue Magazine and ESPN football insider Adam Schefter.

"Honestly one of the cooler things of this was it merged two different worlds: The football world was interested in it, the fashion world, the Swifties," Juszczyk said. "All that and they all came together."

The Associated Press' Josh Dubow contributed to this report

