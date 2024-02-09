Kristin Juszczyk auctioning off first piece of NFL licensed gear for charity

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Some more exciting news has come from football fashionista Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszcyk, just before the Super Bowl.

She's designed her very first piece of licensed NFL gear.

It's a Super Bowl-themed puffer vest, that will be auctioned off for charity.

All proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The vest is on auction until Saturday night and has already reached a bid of $33,800 as of Friday morning.

Juszczyk made headlines for designing Taylor Swift's Kansas City Chiefs jacket last month as well as other pieces for some celebrities and athletes.

