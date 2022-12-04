  • Watch Now

Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after messy tour ticket sale

A group of her fans are suing Ticketmaster for a list of violations.

Sunday, December 4, 2022 5:29PM
Swifties are taking action after that messy Taylor Swift tour ticket sale last month.

They allege fraud, price-fixing and antitrust violations, and accuse Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation of letting resellers buy most of the concert tickets.

The lawsuit is asking for a civil fine of $2,500 per violation.

That would add up to a lot of money, since about two million tickets were sold.

A Senate anti-trust panel said it would hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticket sales industry.

Swift has since apologized to her fans for the situation.

