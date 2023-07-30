Taylor Swift closes out The Eras Tour with sellout crowd at Levi's Stadium in 'Swiftie Clara'

Tens of thousands of Swifties made their way to Levi's Stadium for Taylor Swift's final day of her Bay Area concert.

Economists say this concert has generated over $4 billion in spending across the United States.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- It was glitter and fur and fringe - and a lot of pink, as tens of thousands of Swifties made their way to Levi's Stadium.

"I have been a Swiftie since I was about 4-years-old. I have always wanted to come to one of her shows. So it's a really big dream come true," says Eva Zalamea, a 14 year-old from Santa Rosa.

"She is like a really big part of my life. I have been listening to her since I was little. She is just a really amazing role to me," says 12-year-old Amaani Siddiqui, who lives in San Jose.

Saturday night, Taylor Swift brought in another sellout crowd for her second and final Bay Area show. She took the stage at 8 p.m. performing a medley of more than 40 songs for what has averaged to be a 3.5 hour show.

There is no "Bad Blood," but not everyone made it in the show, a topic for many Swifities that was a bit "Delicate." They lined the streets along the stadium just trying to "Shake It Off."

"This is like maybe even more fun, because we get to be with everybody else," says 13-year-old Kennedy Knapp, who danced in the cordoned off streets with a small group of friends.

Along with the iconic styles and fashions representing different looks from Swift's albums and music videos, trading friendship bracelets has become symbolic of The Eras tour.

"You make a bunch of bracelets and then you just go around seeing if you want to trade with people. At the end of the night, you can see all the memories you made with many random strangers," says Chris Cordova-Ramirez, who lives in Pleasant Hill. "I love it."

The tour has gotten glowing reviews. And it's been big boost to the local economy. Economists say this concert has generated over $4 billion in spending across the United States. Other estimates put the average amount a ticket holder will spend is close to $1,300.

"Right now, we are probably close to $2,000. In total, with the hotel, everything," explains Dennis Zalamea, Santa Rosa resident, who came with his daughter.

More than just a concert, Swifties are proving that Swift is a cultural phenomenon.

"I relate to all her lyrics. Even if I don't relate to them, I love listening to it. And it's just always the music. You can be in a fun Taylor vibe, a slow Taylor vibe. Sad Taylor, Happy Taylor. You got it all," says Sophie Wampler, an East Bay resident.

The tour's U.S. leg ends next week in Los Angeles. The Eras tour is expected to be the largest grossing concert in history.

