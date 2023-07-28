Thinking The Eras Tour merch truck opened Friday morning rather than Friday afternoon, fans were lining up as early as Thursday night, but say the time and money are all a worthwhile investment.

Taylor Swift's music makes time and money spent all worth it, Swifties say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you ready for it? For the next two days, Taylor Swift is the Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, or Swiftie Clara, and she's taking the stage Friday for her concert series at Levi's Stadium.

However, just outside and overnight, San Jose resident Jocelyn Jimenez waiting to buy merch said, "We got here at 11, but we thought it was going to open at 10."

To clarify, Jimenez and Zaira Mendoza got to the lot at 11 p.m. last night. Doors to the Official Merchandise truck are not scheduled to open until 2 p.m. on Friday.

"Realistically, when we got here, I thought there's going to be a whole bunch of people, we'll be like 100th in line," Jimenez told ABC7 News. "But then we got here and it was pitch black and there was nobody."

They were the first of hundreds of Swifties who, by mid-morning, were seated in a line that snaked through Green Lot 1 at Levi's Stadium.

"I thought it was opening at 10 a.m., I got here at 6:30 a.m.," Jan Ellard explained. "I was supposed to be here around 7 a.m., but I just got on the train early and I'm taking one for the team - for my daughter who's working today."

She continued, "Now I'm gonna be here all day."

Ellard's shopping list includes crewnecks, sweatshirts, and a bag. She's grabbing these items before she and her daughter attend Saturday night's concert.

Factoring in Swift tickets and the swag, she said it's all a worthwhile investment.

"Easily $1,000, but our tickets can sell for much more than that," she said.

Vivid Seats shows the lowest-priced tickets at $600+.

According to Levi's Stadium, parking lots and the box office open at 2 p.m., but strictly for questions and customer service. No sales. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

"Oh yeah, we have tickets for the show because we're like, manifesting it," Mendoza said. "We'll get tickets, even if it's last minute, yes."

While she manifests, there's no denying the money being made.

Swift herself has been described as a "stimulus package" to all the cities she's come to visit.

However, more than the economic boost, fans say for them, it's the music making the time and money spent all worth it.

