VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4997082" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)
by Juan Carlos Guerrero
Monday, December 31, 2018 06:31PM
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for
New Year's Eve
celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.
Take a look at more stories and videos about
New Year's Eve.
