HOLIDAY

VIDEO: Watch New Year's Eve fireworks to celebrate 2019 around the world

EMBED </>More Videos

A bright fireworks display brings in 2019 in London, England. (CNN)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO --
From Hong Kong to London, people across the globe gathered for New Year's Eve celebrations filled with fireworks and lots of good wishes for the 2019.

Take a look at more stories and videos about New Year's Eve.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew year's evefireworksnew year's eve eventu.s. & worldbuzzworthynew year's dayholiday
HOLIDAY
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
Wis. boy, 4, hospitalized after swallowing magnets from Christmas gift
Thief steals 'Christmas weed' from Ohio traffic island holiday display
Dad books 6 flights to spend Christmas Eve with flight attendant daughter
More holiday
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
4 worthwhile films to check out in Oakland this week
4 worthwhile films to check out in San Francisco this week
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Ways to celebrate NYE in San Francisco
BART says person killed on tracks at Castro Valley station
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: NYE fireworks in San Francisco
Windy New Year's Eve sends trees toppling, Bay Area crews scrambling
Cailf. to become first state to ban non-shelter pet sales in stores
Bay Area residents offered free public transportation for New Year's Eve
OPD on high alert for impaired drivers, gunfire on New Year's Eve
1 person dies after boat capsizes near Sausalito
Show More
Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl
Democrats unveil package of bills that would reopen federal government
Federal workers suing Trump administration over government shutdown
SF emergency teams prepped for busy New Year's Eve
Get free tickets to Imagine Dragons CFP halftime show on Treasure Island
More News