Pitbull rocks downtown SF for Salesforce's 20th anniversary

I’m not gonna lie...this show is kinda lit. I’m a @pitbull fan now? It sounds great and the dancers are fun and I know the songs... and what is happening. Who am I. What’s the date. #SalesforceTurns20 @salesforce pic.twitter.com/0pxPVLOLxJ — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) March 8, 2019

🎂☁️🎉 The party's just getting started! #SalesforceTurns20 today! We'll be adding all the biggest and best highlights right here. Check back throughout the day to keep up: https://t.co/fhMWRwO3Vn — Salesforce (@salesforce) March 8, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of San Francisco's tech giants rocked the Financial District today with one of the music industry's biggest stars.Pitbull headlined an outdoor concert and street party to mark the 20th anniversary of Salesforce.The outdoor concert took place outside the new Transbay Transit Center, which is located right next to Salesforce headquarters.Only about a thousand people were allowed inside the walled off area, but many more filled the corner of Mission and Fremont Streets to hear the music and catch a glimpse of Pitbull on stage.