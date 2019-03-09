entertainment

Pitbull rocks downtown SF for Salesforce's 20th anniversary

Pitbull performs in downtown San Francisco during a street party to celebrate Salesforce's 20th anniversary.

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of San Francisco's tech giants rocked the Financial District today with one of the music industry's biggest stars.

Pitbull headlined an outdoor concert and street party to mark the 20th anniversary of Salesforce.

The outdoor concert took place outside the new Transbay Transit Center, which is located right next to Salesforce headquarters.



Only about a thousand people were allowed inside the walled off area, but many more filled the corner of Mission and Fremont Streets to hear the music and catch a glimpse of Pitbull on stage.

