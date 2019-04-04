Warriors star partners with ABC for TV series

Warriors MVP Stephen Curry is teaming up with ABC to star in a television series called "Holey Moley.""Variety" reports that the show will feature mini-golf lovers from around the country who will compete head-to-head.Curry will serve as executive producer and star as the resident golf pro on the course.ABC told "Variety" that every episode will consist of three rounds of golf, culminating with three finalists taking on the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley" finale in a three-way contest. Ultimately, one winner per episode will take home the $25,000 prize, along with "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.Curry's "Unanimous Media" will partner with ABC on the series.A premiere date has not been announced.