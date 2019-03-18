Arts & Entertainment

Surf guitar king Dick Dale dies at 81

Surf guitar king Dick Dale performs at the B.B. King Blues Club in New York on May 27, 2007.

LOS ANGELES -- Dick Dale, dubbed King of the Surf Guitar, has died at age 81.

His former bassist Sam Bolle says Dale passed away Saturday night. No other details were available.

Dale played pounding, blaringly loud power-chord instrumentals in the early 1960s on songs like "Miserlou" and "Let's Go Trippin."

He saw a renewed interest in his music after "Miserlou" was used in the opening credits of Quentin Tarantino's 1994 film "Pulp Fiction."

Dale liked to say it was he and not the Beach Boys who invented surf music. Some critics have said he was right.





An avid surfer, he began to build a devoted fan base across Los Angeles in the late 1950s and early 1960s with repeated appearances at Newport Beach's old Rendezvous Ballroom.

It was there that he played "Miserlou" and other compositions at wall-rattling volume on a custom-made Fender Stratocaster guitar.

Dale says he developed the style by trying to merge the sounds of crashing ocean waves with rockabilly melodies.

Dale remained active in the Southern California music scene and had gigs scheduled this year in Agoura Hills and San Juan Capistrano among other sites.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsurfingcelebrity deathsmusicobituary
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old mosque attack victim mourned: 'It's been really tough'
Dad shot shielding young son during New Zealand mosque massacre
Report: Golden State Killer suspect arrested, let go in '96
Student helps bus driver having medical condition
LIST: St. Patrick's Day events around the Bay
ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center
CHP investigates deadly shooting on Hwy 4 near Concord
Show More
After massacre, New Zealand leader shows resolve, empathy
Middle finger protected by the constitution, court rules
Teen out to beat own record for solving Rubik's Cube using feet
Man fasting on beer for Lent
Raiders' Carr returns to Fresno to celebrate son's birthday with Antonio Brown
More TOP STORIES News