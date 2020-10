You can rent out an entire AMC theater for $99

EMBED >More News Videos From changes to concessions to an explanation about what's a movie bubble. ABC7 got a tour of Century Redwood City Downtown 20 and XD in Redwood City to give you a look at what to expect the next time you head to the movies.

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you've ever wanted to rent out an entire movie theater, now is your chance.AMC is renting out entire movie theaters for only $99!Now, you can host a private screening for you and up to 19 other people at AMC theaters starting at 99 dollars plus tax.You will have 32 films to choose from including family movies like "Monsters Inc." and "Shrek" and Halloween flicks like "Coco" and "Hocus Pocus."Some local theaters offering this deal are in San Francisco, San Jose, Emeryville, Newark, and Brentwood.For more information and locations, check out AMC's website