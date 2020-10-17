Arts & Entertainment

You can rent out an entire AMC theater for $99

Renters will have 32 films to choose from including fan-favorite movies.
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you've ever wanted to rent out an entire movie theater, now is your chance.

AMC is renting out entire movie theaters for only $99!

RELATED: Take a look inside Napa County movie theater as it reopens with new practices

Now, you can host a private screening for you and up to 19 other people at AMC theaters starting at 99 dollars plus tax.

You will have 32 films to choose from including family movies like "Monsters Inc." and "Shrek" and Halloween flicks like "Coco" and "Hocus Pocus."

Some local theaters offering this deal are in San Francisco, San Jose, Emeryville, Newark, and Brentwood.

For more information and locations, check out AMC's website.

