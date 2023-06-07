Family of Bay Area man fatally shot by CHP officers demand DA Price reopen case, file murder charges

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It has been three years since Erik Salgado was fatally shot by California Highway Patrol officers in Oakland. His family and their supporters are now demanding that Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price reopen the case and put the officers involved on trial.

"We have a new D.A. who ran on the campaign commitment of filing charges against killer cops. We are demanding that D.A. Pamela Price reopen the case closed by her predecessor, Nancy O'Malley. Charge the officer involved for the murder of Erik Salgado," says Geroge Galvis, the executive director of CURYJ, which stands for Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice.

He was one of the speakers at Tuesday's rally on the steps of the Alameda County Superior Court.

"This is a moment where Black and Brown communities can come together and really push back against the heartache of police terror in our communities," says Rebecca Ruiz, with the group Anti Police-Terror Project.

According to an Alameda County District Attorney's report published in March 2022, CHP was conducting a criminal investigation in East Oakland in June 2020. That's when officers spotted Salgado in what may have been a stolen car. After confronting Salgado, he may have attempted to flee, hitting two vehicles. The report says the officers shot at Salgado because they thought he hit one of the officers with his car.

Salgado's parents and sister spoke at the rally.

"We are a family. We got to be together. We got to show how strong we are. We can change everything, but we got to be together. Don't be afraid!" says Erik's father Farid Majail. "We are here to help you. We are here to help each other."

They didn't shy away from talking about Salgado's troubled past with the law. But they say D.A. Price has reopened eight cases. They believe there is strong evidence to reopen their case as well.

"Them justifying that the fact that they murdered him, by bringing up his record, is irrelevant. So, I think that she should take that into consideration," said Amanda Majail-Blanco, Erik's sister.

In the cover letter to the 2022 report, O'Malley writes: "I have reviewed the report and agree with the conclusion that the evidence does not justify criminal charges against any law enforcement." Even though the report specifically states that "questions remain around the use of force."

In a statement to ABC7 News, the CHP says it can't comment on cases subject to ongoing litigation.

D.A. Price's office did not return a request for comment.

