Group calls for justice, to hold march after Erik Salgado fatally shot by CHP in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action Integration and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) held a press conference and is planning a march Monday to demand justice for Erik Salgado.Salgado was shot and killed and his girlfriend was injured Saturday night during an officer-involved shooting in Oakland involving California Highway Patrol officers.BAMN is calling for the names of the police officers involved to be released.Hoku Jeffrey, a national organizer with BAMN, said, "Those officers belong in jail right now. We want the names of those officers, we want their personnel files, and we want them out of the force and into prison."According to police, at 10:46 p.m. Saturday, officers were in the 9600 block of Cherry Street in Oakland for a "criminal investigation."Oakland police said a man was fatally shot and a woman was shot and injured while they were inside of a car.The woman is in stable condition, according to authorities.No officers were injured during incident.The shooting is now under investigation by the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney and an investigations team with the CHP.