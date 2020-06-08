Group calls for justice, to hold march after Erik Salgado fatally shot by CHP in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Coalition to Defend Affirmative Action Integration and Immigrant Rights and Fight for Equality By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) held a press conference and is planning a march Monday to demand justice for Erik Salgado.

RELATED: Man shot, killed, woman injured in CHP officer-involved shooting in Oakland

Salgado was shot and killed and his girlfriend was injured Saturday night during an officer-involved shooting in Oakland involving California Highway Patrol officers.

BAMN is calling for the names of the police officers involved to be released.

Hoku Jeffrey, a national organizer with BAMN, said, "Those officers belong in jail right now. We want the names of those officers, we want their personnel files, and we want them out of the force and into prison."

According to police, at 10:46 p.m. Saturday, officers were in the 9600 block of Cherry Street in Oakland for a "criminal investigation."

RELATED: CA DOJ to review Vallejo Police Department after officer shot, killed 22-year-old man

Oakland police said a man was fatally shot and a woman was shot and injured while they were inside of a car.

The woman is in stable condition, according to authorities.

No officers were injured during incident.

RELATED: 'We lost a hero': 38-year-old deputy killed, 2 officers injured after ambush in Santa Cruz County, sheriff says

The shooting is now under investigation by the Oakland Police Department, the Alameda County District Attorney and an investigations team with the CHP.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandpolice involved shootingchpopdofficer involved shootingcalifornia highway patrolman killed
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
State to review Vallejo P.D. after officer shot, killed man
Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after ambush in Santa Cruz Co., sheriff says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: State Superintendent to discuss guidance for reopening CA schools
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
WATCH TODAY: Santa Cruz sheriff gives update on ambush killing
Democrats kneel at Capitol to honor Floyd, unveil police reform bill
Wife, colleagues grieve Santa Cruz sergeant killed in ambush
Everything we know about suspect arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
San Jose mayor rejects push to defund police department
Show More
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Thousands protest in SF with message 'silence is violence'
Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street
George Floyd live updates: SJ budget proposal to include police reforms
More TOP STORIES News