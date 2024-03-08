Warriors' Stephen Curry unlikely to miss much time, sources tell ESPN

SAN FRANCISCO -- After an MRI on his right ankle returned without structural damage, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn't expected to miss much time, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Curry, who injured the ankle late in a Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bulls, underwent imaging on Friday and will now work to rehabilitate the injury during an absence that isn't expected to cost him many games, sources said.

A clearer picture on a timeline is expected as the ankle responds to treatment in the next couple of days, sources said.

The Warriors are 33-29 and ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Curry has had another outstanding season for Golden State, leading the NBA with 290 3-pointers and the only player averaging 20 points, 40% 3-point shooting and 90% at the free throw line, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Golden State is 0-3 without Curry this season. The team next plays Saturday at home against the San Antonio Spurs.