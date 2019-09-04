ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Mother of Mill Valley woman who died in SoCal boat fire speaks out

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Nancy Fiedler, the mother of one of the Southern California boat fire victims, said her salvation is believing that her daughter died peacefully in her sleep, after a wonderful day of diving."Lisa texted me Sunday night... She just said I'm having a great time, beautiful spot."Hours later, before dawn on Monday morning, the diving boat Lisa Fiedler was on, caught fire and sank in Southern California's Channel Islands.Lisa's mother, Nancy Fiedler, lives in Corte Madera. She presumes her only child is dead, one of 34 people who were trapped aboard the Conception."Everybody loved her. She was a kind, gentle person. She was a naturalist, she loved nature," said Nancy through tears.Lisa grew up in Michigan, but moved to Marin as an adult.The 52-year-old was a hairdresser in Mill Valley, and a photographer... her stunning nature shots seen on her website.Her mother says, she was also an avid diver. "She loved the water. She was a Pisces and she said, 'I think I'm part fish'."Beyond the pain of losing her daughter, Nancy is frustrated at lack of information she's received from officials.She also has questions about the five crew members, assigned to sleep on the deck, who did escape from the burning boat. "Why did the crew get off? I heard they had to swim around to get a dingy and then went to get help - that was valuable time lost. Why didn't they... unless they couldn't get past the flames. I don't know."Nancy says she gave law enforcement a description of her daughter and now she has to wait for DNA results to confirm her daughter's death.