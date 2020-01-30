EXCLUSIVE: SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned San Francisco International Airport Commissioner Linda Crayton has submitted her resignation to the mayor's office on Wednesday, according to her attorney. Her attorney tells ABC7 News Reporter Melanie Woodrow she is resigning due to health issues.In a letter sent to Mayor London Breed, Crayton writes:According to a criminal complaint, Crayton did not accept a $5,000 cash bribe or free trip from San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammad Nuru or restaurateur Nick Bovis is exchange for granting Bovis a restaurant bid at SFO.Nuru and Bovis have been indicted on federal charges. On Tuesday, Crayton told Woodrow by phone, "My integrity means a lot to me."Supervisor Aaron Peskin questions Crayton's words as detailed in the criminal complaint."While it is absolutely true that a sitting city commissioner did not take a cash bribe, the words that were recorded are beyond unethical and inappropriate. It is conduct that is not becoming of a city officer which an airport commissioner is," he said.Peskin had planned to publicly call for Crayton's resignation before learning she would submit it.