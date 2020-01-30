EXCLUSIVE: SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal

In a letter sent to Mayor London Breed, Crayton writes:
"It is with a heavy heart that write to you today to submit my resignation as a member of the San Francisco Airport Commission.
I have served in this capacity for more than 20 years, through several administrations, and it would have been my honor and pleasure to continue to serve the City and the institution that I love for the foreseeable future.
However, as you know, I have been struggling with multiple, severe medical conditions for several years, and they have worsened, forcing me to spend more and more time receiving treatment.
The bottom line is, the demands of my medical treatment have increased to the point that I cannot continue to serve on the Commission.
Therefore, I offer you my resignation, and wish you and the staff of the Airport, and my fellow commissioners, every success as you continue to lead the world's greatest city and its world-class airport."
According to a criminal complaint, Crayton did not accept a $5,000 cash bribe or free trip from San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammad Nuru or restaurateur Nick Bovis is exchange for granting Bovis a restaurant bid at SFO.
Nuru and Bovis have been indicted on federal charges. On Tuesday, Crayton told Woodrow by phone, "My integrity means a lot to me."
RELATED: SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, Lefty O'Doul's owner arrested by FBI on corruption charges
Supervisor Aaron Peskin questions Crayton's words as detailed in the criminal complaint.
"While it is absolutely true that a sitting city commissioner did not take a cash bribe, the words that were recorded are beyond unethical and inappropriate. It is conduct that is not becoming of a city officer which an airport commissioner is," he said.
Peskin had planned to publicly call for Crayton's resignation before learning she would submit it.
This is a breaking news update. Melanie Woodrow will have the latest on this developing story starting at 6 p.m. on ABC7 News.