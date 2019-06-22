EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in San Mateo Co. stabbings says he doesn't remember alleged crimes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Twenty-six-year-old Malik Dosouqi is being charged in the stabbing deaths of two men found along a San Mateo County road, but in an exclusive jailhouse interview, he told ABC7 News that he does not remember the alleged crimes and is an innocent man.Dosouqi is facing eight charges, including two counts of murder, after 31-year-old John Pekipaki and 32-year-old Abdulkarem Nasher were found with fatal stab wounds along Skyline Boulevard on two separate nights this week.He spoke to ABC7 News' Anser Hassan from the San Mateo County Jail, his left arm wrapped up and heavily bandaged. Dosouqi was hospitalized with injuries after crashing his car while attempting to flee the scene of the second stabbing, police say.He told ABC7 that he "had some kind of nerve damage." He appeared nervous during the interview and seemed dazed and confused. He didn't appear to understand that he is being charged with two counts of murder.When asked if he killed the two men, Dosouqi said "no." He said, "I want to prove my innocence" and that he was "wrongfully accused."He said he plans to prove his innocence by getting a lawyer.When asked about the crimes he's accused of committing, he said "I don't remember anything" except "waking up in the hospital."Dosouqi said he doesn't recall driving on Skyline Boulevard either night. When asked if he knew Nasher or Pekipaki, he shook his head and said no.He told ABC7 that an officer told him he works at a hotel, but he doesn't remember if he works at a hotel or not. When he was shown a photo of his parents, Dosouqi said he didn't recognize them and hadn't spoken to his family. He says they didn't come to the hospital or the jail that he knows of.Dosouqi has his first court appearance on Monday. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and if the two stabbings are somehow linked.