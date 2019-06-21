Suspect in 2 San Mateo Co. stabbings now behind bars, faces murder charges

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department issued a statement late Thursday night to confirm that Malik Dosouqi, the suspect in two fatal stabbings from earlier this week, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.The 26-year-old Dosouqi faces eight charges, including two counts each of murder, use of a deadly weapon, inflicting great bodily injury and special circumstances.Dosouqi was hospitalized with injuries after crashing his car while attempting to flee the scene of the second stabbing on Tuesday night.Deputies shot at but did not hit Dosouqui, who allegedly drove his car towards them, as they were treating 31-year-old John Pekipaki. Deputies say they found Pekipaki screaming for help after being stabbed. He died on the scene.Pekipaki's family says he was tow truck driver who was called out to a rural stretch of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County to tow a vehicle in that area.The family says Pekipaki was the father of two young kids, and was trying to rebuild his life after previous struggles.The first stabbing happened late Monday night in the same proximity of Skyline Boulevard. The victim in that case is 32-year-old Abdulkarem Nasher of Pacifica, who leaves behind a wife and 4-year-old daughter.Nasher was a taxi driver. His family says he was called out the area to possibly to pick up or drop off a passenger. They also believe that Nasher may have known Dosouqi.Investigators are still trying to determine a motive, and if the two stabbings are somehow linked.Dosouqi has his first court appearance on Monday, June 24.