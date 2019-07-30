EXCLUSIVE: New look at 3 suspects in violent, daylight attack of 2 seniors in San Francisco's Chinatown

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has exclusively obtained surveillance photos and video showing three young men, whom San Francisco police investigators believe are the suspects who violently attacked two men on Stockton Street in Chinatown July 15.

According to sources who provided the security stills, the three men were captured on camera as they walked on Stockton near Pacific Avenue moments before the assault took place.

Police tried unsuccessfully to identify the men this past week using the stills, which clearly show their faces as well as a short video taken from another security camera.


The Department is now asking for the public's help in providing information that may help locate and arrest the three suspects.

One of the victims is Zhong Huang, head of the Huang Benevolent Association in Chinatown.

Police say the assailants threw him down head first and took his gold Rolex from his wrist.

A friend Hong Huang, who was walking across the street, ran to his rescue but was punched from behind and knocked to ground.

In the meantime, the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association is offering a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

The mayor's office has also initiated a program to assign retired police officers to patrol Chinatown as part of its efforts to beef up police presence in the district.

Vic Lee will have the full story coming up tonight at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News.
