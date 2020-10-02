FACEism

FACEism: How a simple clothing item led to the first hate-crime fatality after 9/11

By
PHOENIX -- The American Dream is simple: Work hard, love your country and anything is possible.

Balbir Singh Sodhi believed in that dream.

An immigrant from India, Balbir drove a cab in Los Angeles and saved up enough to buy a gas station in Arizona.

Then 9/11 happened.

Balbir, who was of the Sikh faith, wore a turban. He realized that his horrified fellow Americans were seeing an image on television of a man, Osama bin Laden, who was also wearing one.

Seeking to reassure the community that people who look like him are peaceful, Balbir planned to hold a press conference on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2001.

Instead, he ended up becoming the country's first hate crime fatality after the 9/11 attacks.

In the fourth installment of the FACEism series, we examine Balbir's life and tragic death and how we as a society are quick to judge a person by their religion, how they look or what they wear.

FACEism's mission is to expose our often-ignored history, erase stereotyping and move toward a better understanding of each other.

The other installments in the FACEism series can be found here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyreligionfaceismracism9 11
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEISM
FACEism series: Moving toward a better understanding of each other
Roger Shimomura confronts racism, stereotypes with art
The 'Star Trek' kiss that broke ground for race relations
'FACEism' and the history behind blackface
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glass Fire moves dangerously close to Angwin
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
Everything to know about vote by mail in CA
Vallejo officer involved in 2 fatal shootings fired
South San Jose spa burglarized, loses $80K in equipment
21-year-old dies after shooting in SF's Union Square
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Show More
Doctors warn dangerous air quality levels could cause lung damage
Live updates: Glass Fire activity picks up as winds strengthen
Mountain lion cub rescued from wildfire being treated at Oakland Zoo
President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19
Amazon counts nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases among frontline workforce
More TOP STORIES News