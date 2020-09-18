San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel reopens with ceremony, masked Tony Bennett statue

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Hotel Fairmont officially reopened its doors to guests and visitors at 2 p.m. on Thursday.Unlocking the doors for the first time in months, hotel management and staff hosted a celebration featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony, a champagne saber display and a singalong of "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" at the "dressed" and masked Tony Bennett statue.The Fairmont is famous for being the first place Bennett ever sang the tune.Social distancing was enforced during the ceremony and signage with COVID-19 protocols had been placed throughout the lobby.The Fairmont had been closed since July 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before Thursday's festivities.