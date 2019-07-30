Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Family assistance center opens for Gilroy shooting survivors

By
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A family assistance center has opened to help people who have been impacted by the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The Santa Clara County DA's Office, the Red Cross and the county's Behavioral Health Services have joined to open the center.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues

The center is offering grief counseling, assistance with filing claims for medical and counseling bills. It will also help with referrals to agencies and providers for medical, counseling, and other services. Free childcare is provided at the site.

The FBI will also be at Rucker Elementary, working to reunify people who fled the fairgrounds on Sunday, with belongings they may have left behind.

The center is open at 9 a.m. 10 p.m. this week at Rucker Elementary; officials will decide Friday if it needs to extend into next week.

RELATED: Gilroy community comes together in separate vigils to honor shooting victims

People at the festival surely need emotional support after the terror they witnessed and fear they felt. A 19-year-old opened fire with an AK 47 type gun - killing three. Witnesses say it looked like he was randomly shooting.

"It was like a military-grade gun coming to do some damage. He was all tactical, boots, the suit, had tactical vests and everything, the bulletproof vest, he had a green hat on, and some glasses. He looked like he was ready to do some damage," said Nick MacFarland, witness.

Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Timeline: How the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting unfolded
Gilroy pledges to remain strong in wake of shooting
Morning Update: Garlic festival shooting, flight returns to SFO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy pledges to remain strong in wake of shooting
Gilroy community comes together in separate vigils to honor shooting victims
Report: Bay Area suspect in Italy police killing punched student in SF
AccuWeather Forecast: Break from summer heat continues
Volunteer clutches daughter while barricaded during Garlic Festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Show More
Heartbroken grandmother remembers Gilroy shooting victim Trevor Irby
Morning Update: Garlic festival shooting, flight returns to SFO
Antioch father, son charged with sexual abuse of foster children
Antioch man arrested for allegedly shooting co-worker at Popeye's
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
More TOP STORIES News