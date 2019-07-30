GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- A family assistance center has opened to help people who have been impacted by the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
The Santa Clara County DA's Office, the Red Cross and the county's Behavioral Health Services have joined to open the center.
TAKE ACTION: Get help with mental health issues
The center is offering grief counseling, assistance with filing claims for medical and counseling bills. It will also help with referrals to agencies and providers for medical, counseling, and other services. Free childcare is provided at the site.
The FBI will also be at Rucker Elementary, working to reunify people who fled the fairgrounds on Sunday, with belongings they may have left behind.
The center is open at 9 a.m. 10 p.m. this week at Rucker Elementary; officials will decide Friday if it needs to extend into next week.
RELATED: Gilroy community comes together in separate vigils to honor shooting victims
People at the festival surely need emotional support after the terror they witnessed and fear they felt. A 19-year-old opened fire with an AK 47 type gun - killing three. Witnesses say it looked like he was randomly shooting.
"It was like a military-grade gun coming to do some damage. He was all tactical, boots, the suit, had tactical vests and everything, the bulletproof vest, he had a green hat on, and some glasses. He looked like he was ready to do some damage," said Nick MacFarland, witness.
Get the latest stories, photos and videos on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Family assistance center opens for Gilroy shooting survivors
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News