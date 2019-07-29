GILROY, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy was among the three young people killed when a gunman opened fire at a California food festival.
At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals. St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.
Police said the gunman was also killed on Sunday. They identified the suspect as a local 19-year-old man.
Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed.
Stephen Romero
Stephen, who was just 6 years old, died in the shooting. Stephen was with his mother and grandmother at the annual food festival. They were both hospitalized as well.
His other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said Stephen was "always kind, happy and, you know, playful."
Unidentified victims
At a press conference on Monday, authorities said a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were the other people who were killed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News