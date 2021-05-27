mass shooting

VTA railyard, Gilroy Garlic Festival among deadliest mass shootings in Bay Area history

List of deadliest Bay Area mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Sadly, the Bay Area isn't unfamiliar with mass shootings like the one that took place in San Jose on Wednesday.

The VTA railyard attack is tied for the deadliest shooting on record in the region. There have now been five mass shootings in the last 10 years.

In 2011, a 47-year-old man killed three of his coworkers during a safety meeting at Lehigh Cement in Cupertino.

Victims ID'd after deadly attack at VTA light rail yard

In 2012, a 43-year-old man opened fire at Oikos University in Oakland, killing seven and injuring three others.

In 2017, a UPS worker shot and killed three coworkers at a company facility in San Francisco.

The latest attack was two years ago in July of 2019 when a 19-year-old gunman killed three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and injured several others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.


