VTA railyard, Gilroy Garlic Festival among deadliest mass shootings in Bay Area history

The VTA railyard attack is tied for the deadliest shooting on record in the region. There have now been five mass shootings in the last 10 years.
In 2011, a 47-year-old man killed three of his coworkers during a safety meeting at Lehigh Cement in Cupertino.
RELATED: Victims ID'd after deadly attack at VTA light rail yard
In 2012, a 43-year-old man opened fire at Oikos University in Oakland, killing seven and injuring three others.
In 2017, a UPS worker shot and killed three coworkers at a company facility in San Francisco.
The latest attack was two years ago in July of 2019 when a 19-year-old gunman killed three people, including a 6-year-old boy, and injured several others at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- San Jose VTA attack is 18th mass shooting in California this year
- 9 people dead in San Jose VTA rail yard shooting, including gunman
- New info released about suspected VTA rail yard shooter Sam Cassidy
- Officials share emotional reactions to SJ rail yard tragedy
- Local resources for survivors and victims of gun violence