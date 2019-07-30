EXCLUSIVE: Emotional parents of Trevor Irby recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5429059" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A heartbroken grandmother in New York, who lost her husband one month ago, is opening up about the death of her grandson in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.

GILROY, Calif. -- The parents of 25-year-old Trevor Irby spoke exclusively to ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena about the heartwrenching moment they got a phone call telling them their son was killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival."I thought it was my son just calling me, 'Hey mom, I'm having a good time.' And I answered the phone and there was a man claiming to be a sheriff from Gilroy County. I thought it was a scammer," said Tammy Williams, Trevor's mother. " I hung up the phone. They called back, my husband answered the phone and...""He told us what had happened," said her husband, Terry."I couldn't believe it. My heart broke. It literally just ripped out of my chest. To think that my son, who was so loving and kind. His goal in life was he was actually going to school to help people for this and that someone like that shot my son. I just... I thought I was instantly just going to die," Tammy said. "My baby. How could somebody just do that to somebody that never hurt a single soul in his life?"The couple says they jumped on a plane to California -- their first time visiting the state -- to identify their son and bring him home."So I had to wait for them to come to me with a picture of my son in the morgue to ask me if it was him. So I had to identify him through a picture," Tammy recalled."The last thing I said to Trevor was Trevor, I love you. He said, 'Mom I love you, I'm having a good time. I'll call you tomorrow.' Well my call tomorrow never came. That call for me was getting in the plane to bring him home and bury him."