Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: Heartbroken grandmother in New York remembers Trevor Irby who died in attack at California event

GILROY, Calif. -- A heartbroken grandmother, who lost her husband one month ago, is opening up about the death of her grandson in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
"In all the years, I never had to holler at him or nothing," said Juanita Walborn. "That's how good he was. He was a real good kid. He really loved life."
Trevor Irby was from Romulus, New York. The 25-year-old graduated from Keuka College in 2017 with a biology degree.
Irby also had an EMT certificate and was working towards becoming a physician's assistant.
Over the phone from her Romulus home, Walborn talked about her beloved grandson, describing him as the "perfect child that any parent would want."
The last time Walborn and Irby spoke was Saturday. She remembers when the two said their last "I love you" and hung up the phone.
"He was loved by everybody," she said. "He was just an all-around good kid."
Inconsolable, a teary Walborn talked about Irby's childhood. She described him as a kid who never hung out with the bad crowd and had excellent grades. She says she raised him with her husband, who died a month ago. Walborn also says Irby's brother died when he was younger.
Walborn is already missing their daily talks.
Luz: "What was the last thing you said to Trevor?"
Juanita: "I love you. His grandfather died last month. So after he died, Trevor called me every night. And he'd always say, 'I love you grandma,' and then I'd say, 'I love you Trevor.'"
According to his aunt Michelle, IIrby was scheduled to fly back to New York to visit his family in August.
Over the phone, Irby's parents said they are mourning. Walborn said the parents arrived to the Bay Area to take their son's body back to New York.
According to his grandmother, Irby moved to the Bay Area with his fiancée Sarah three months ago. The two were scheduled to fly back to New York to visit family in August.
