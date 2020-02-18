Missing Palo Alto couple: Son of missing man says disappearance is out of character

Jonas Irwin addressed search and rescue teams in Inverness this morning before they headed out to look for his father, Ian Irwin and his wife Carol Kiparsky who disappeared without a trace over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Ub3NbAnD6q — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 18, 2020

Search and rescue crews are focusing on the area around the rental house where Ian Irwin and Carol Kiparsky were staying in Inverness. They were reported missing Saturday when they failed to check out of the house. Their car is still parked there. pic.twitter.com/qeswKq68ZP — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 18, 2020

INVERNESS, Calif. (KGO) -- The search is continuing for a missing Palo Alto couple who went disappeared while staying at a rental home in Inverness, California.Jonas Irwin and his stepbrother Mike thanked search and rescue crews at a briefing Tuesday morning before teams headed out to search for their parents. It was their first day on the scene."Thank you to all the volunteers, the sheriff's department, all the different resources, search and rescue, the entire operation is just top notch," said Jonas Irwin.Seventy-seven-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin of Palo Alto were reported missing Saturday when they failed to check out of their Airbnb rental home in Inverness.The couple's car is still parked outside the home. They enjoy hiking but Jonas believes they would have taken the car to go for a hike."The property, which we have stayed at, doesn't have good access to trails. When we stayed here, we got in a car and drove somewhere and then walked. We didn't hike from the house," he said.Investigators have ruled out foul play at the home. They are considering all other possibilities.Jonas says as more time goes by, he can't help but think about worst-case scenarios."Who knows, maybe they were disoriented and stumbled onto someone's pot farm and they shot at them and took their bodies and ...or maybe they stumbled onto a road and somebody hit them. Who knows, your mind goes wild with possibilities. There's no evidence to suggest any of that but, as a family member, these are all the things we are thinking about," he said.The pair left behind a wallet and cellphones at the house. Detectives are trying to follow their last purchases."We did reach out to Bank of America. Unfortunately they were not very cooperative. We will be seeking search warrants and speak to the family to try and make a paper trail of where they last were, where they last ate, where they last spent their money," said Sgt. Brenton Schneider.Search and rescue teams headed out for a third day on Tuesday. They are focusing around the house and coastline. They have drones up to scan the area, dogs out trying to pick up a scent and people on foot to knock on doors and search private properties.Jonas said his father was once a resourceful hiker but his health has slowed him down."My dad was a hard core backpacker until he got older and he had injuries. He has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia that sounds really bad but it has been manageable. So his ankles have been not so good, which makes me think no, they wouldn't go that far," he said.He says there is no way to describe what the family is going through as they wait for news about Carol and Ian.