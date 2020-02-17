Search expands for missing couple in Marin County

FILE -- Undated photo of (left) Carol Kiparsky and (right) Ian Irwin (KGO-TV)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The search is expanding for a missing couple that was last seen at a rental home in Inverness around noon on Friday.

Officials say 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin were supposed to check out on Saturday, but that did not happen. They also missed an appointment on Sunday. All of their belongings were found in the home.

"The premise that we're operating under right now is that they left their BNB rental and went for a hike. There's a number of trails in the area and didn't come back," said Mike St. John, search manager

Marin Search and Rescue has called in more ground workers and K9 teams to scour the area around Inverness, Tomales Bay State Park and Point Reyes National Seashore.

Authorities have been interviewing friends and family. Crews will continue their search this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff's Department.
